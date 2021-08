HS Sports Digest – 8/26

Pat Strathman August 27, 2021

Girls Tennis Salina Singles Salina Central – placed first as a team #1 singles – Janae Montoya, 3-0

#2 singles – Katelyn Rupe, 3-0

#3 singles – Kinsley Foth, 1-2

#4 singles – Hadley Johnston, 1-2

