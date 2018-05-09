HS Sports Digest – 5/8

Golf

Salina South shot a season-low 313 to claim the AVCTL-I team championship. It was the Cougars’ first meet win of 2018. Parker Renz paced South with a third-place finish, shooting a 76. Parker Norton was fourth with a 77. Trevor Mullen and Cole Stein shot 80’s, good for seventh and eighth.

Salina Central finished 12 strokes behind South for second. Lukas Freelove earned sixth with a 78. River Weaverling and Mark Grammer made the top 10. Aaron Hawley and Brett Norris tied for 13th with rounds of 84.

Sacred Heart cruised to a NCAA title, recording a remarkable team score of 282. The Knights had the top six individuals. Kameron Shaw shot an even-par 70 and won the title on the second playoff hole to edge Grant and Tate Herrenbruck. Grant took second while Tate finished third. Cole Elmore’s 72 was good for fourth. Quentin Shaw took fifth at 76 and Caleb Gilliland earned sixth with a 78. Southeast of Saline’s Jake Huffaker took seventh with a 79.

Baseball

Derby ended Salina Central’s (13-5) nine-game win streak. The Panthers won 12-2 and 8-6.

Salina South rallied to sweep Andover, ending a string of seven consecutive doubleheader splits. The Cougars (9-9) won 8-7 after five runs in the seventh. South finished off the sweep with 12-10 victory.

Bennington took two from Ell-Saline, 6-4 and 13-3. The Cardinals enter postseason play with a 13-7 mark.

Softball

Southeast of Saline ended the regular season with a 4-3, 9-4 sweep over Republic County. The Trojans are 14-6.

Sacred Heart defeated Ellsworth 9-1, 10-1. The Knights are 12-6 overall.

Salina South picked up a split against Andover. The Cougars lost the first 6-1, but bounced back with a 9-1 victory. The Cougars end 2018 with a 9-11 mark.

Ell-Saline downed Bennington 14-10, 5-3. The Cardinals head to postseason play with a 4-14 record.

Soccer

Salina South nipped Campus 3-1.