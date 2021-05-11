HS Sports Digest – 5/10

Boys Golf

AVCTL-I Championship

Maize South 301, Hutchinson 341, Derby 364, Maize 380, Newton 404, Salina South 419, Campus 478.

Salina South Results

Jordan Anderson, 93, 15th

Kevin Gibbons, 101, T22nd

Ethan Harris, 106, 28th

Maddox Xaysongkham, 119, T34th

Dominique Girard, 119, T34th

NCKL Championship

Wamego 335, Clay Center 372, Concordia 380, Marysville 413, Chapman 475, Abilene 499.

Abilene Results

Kieryan Anderson, 95, T11th

Karsen Loader, 109, 20th

Cameron Vinduska, 132, 28th

Zane Hight, 163, 31st

Chase Swanson, 169, 32nd

Chapman Results

Kaden Stalder, 112, 21st

Danny Jackson, 113, 22nd

Tucker Stroda, 117, 25th

Brayden Lexow, 133, 29th

Girls Soccer

Salina Central dominated El Dorado 10-0. Callie Sanborn netted six goals.

Baseball

Ellsworth split with Republic County. The Bearcats claimed game one 4-3 before falling 14-4.

Softball

Minneapolis fell to Beloit 10-0. The Lions then took down Plainville 17-2.

Sacred Heart split with Ellsworth. The Knights won 5-0 in the opener. The Bearcats won the nightcap 13-4.