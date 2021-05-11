HS Sports Digest – 5/10

Boys Golf
AVCTL-I Championship
Maize South 301, Hutchinson 341, Derby 364, Maize 380, Newton 404, Salina South 419, Campus 478.
Salina South Results
Jordan Anderson, 93, 15th
Kevin Gibbons, 101, T22nd
Ethan Harris, 106, 28th
Maddox Xaysongkham, 119, T34th
Dominique Girard, 119, T34th
NCKL Championship
Wamego 335, Clay Center 372, Concordia 380, Marysville 413, Chapman 475, Abilene 499.
Abilene Results
Kieryan Anderson, 95, T11th
Karsen Loader, 109, 20th
Cameron Vinduska, 132, 28th
Zane Hight, 163, 31st
Chase Swanson, 169, 32nd
Chapman Results
Kaden Stalder, 112, 21st
Danny Jackson, 113, 22nd
Tucker Stroda, 117, 25th
Brayden Lexow, 133, 29th
Girls Soccer
Salina Central dominated El Dorado 10-0. Callie Sanborn netted six goals.
Baseball
Ellsworth split with Republic County. The Bearcats claimed game one 4-3 before falling 14-4.
Softball
Minneapolis fell to Beloit 10-0. The Lions then took down Plainville 17-2.
Sacred Heart split with Ellsworth. The Knights won 5-0 in the opener. The Bearcats won the nightcap 13-4.