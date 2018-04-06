HS Sports Digest 4-5

Baseball

Southeast of Saline defeated Abilene 12-11, 10-1

Salina Central baseball vs Maize has been postponed to April 25

Softball

Maize defeated Salina Central 14-0, 14-2

Salina South defeated Hutchinson 11-0, lost 7-6 in extra innings

Sacred Heart defeated Russell 21-2, 14-0

Soccer

Andover defeated Salina Central 6-1

Andover Central defeated Salina South 1-0 in overtime

Tennis

Salina Central captured team title at Newton Invitational, recording a score of 55. Max Shaffer won singles play while the doubles team of Will Hayes and Reid McHenry took first. Brady Stack went 3-1. Doubles team of Carson Michaelis and Keaton Beach finished 1-3.

Sacred Heart tied for fourth with 30 points at Hillsboro Invitational. Fourth-place finishes by John Le and Nathan Weiss.

Golf

Sacred Heart accumulated a score of 300 to win McPherson Invitational. Tate and Grant Herrenbruck finished a stroke shy of tying for first. Tate won the scorecard playoff over Grant to take second. Kameron Shaw placed fourth with a 75.

Salina South took third at McPherson. Trevor Mullen paced the Cougars with a ninth-place finish with a 78. Parker Norton placed 11th with an 80.

Track

At the Maize Invitational, Salina South boys took second and Salina Central girls placed third. South had three champions: Daniel Atkins, 400-meter dash; A.J. Johnson, triple jump; Payton Webb, javelin. Isaac Mitchell took second in javelin and Casey Lanoue placed second in high jump. 1,600 relay team finished second.

Reagan Geihsler paced Central by winning discus and javelin. Second-place finishes: Tabitha Deines in 800-meter run, Trista Stevenson in triple jump and 1,600 relay team.

Swimming

At Salina Invitational, Salina South finished third, Central fourth and Sacred Heart fifth. South’s Giovanna Cardellini won the 100-yard breaststroke. Central’s Olivia Moore claimed 200 freestyle title.