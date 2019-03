HS Sports Digest – 3/26

Baseball

Minneapolis defeated Sacred Heart 14-0 in five innings

Minneapolis defeated Sacred Heart 10-0 in five innings

Hesston defeated Smoky Valley 10-4

Hesston defeated Smoky Valley 9-4

Softball

Smoky Valley defeated Hesston 14-6

Smoky Valley defeated Hesston 9-4

Sacred Heart defeated Minneapolis 11-1

Sacred Heart defeated Minneapolis 20-4

Girls soccer

Hays defeated Salina South 3-1; Cougars play Topeka High at 2 pm Thursday in McPherson Invitational

Boys tennis

Hesston Invitational

Salina Central 38, Hesston 32, Wichita Trinity 32, Smoky Valley 29, Goddard 16, Wichita Independent 12, Parsons 11.

No. 1 singles

SC’s Shaffer over Hesston’s Gamble for championship; SV’s Brumbaugh over WI’s Carnley for fifth.

No. 2 singles

SC’s Foley over Hesston’s Deutschendorf for third; SV’s Schnieder over TC’s Zipprich for seventh.

No. 1 doubles

SV’s Lucas/Lucas over SC’s McHenry/Green for championship.

No. 2 doubles

SV’s Rauchholz/Byers over SC’s Burgoon/Speer for championship

Sacred Heart Invitational

Wichita Classical 20, Sacred Heart 18, Concordia 11, St. John’s 9, Clay Center 5, Hillsboro 1

No. 1 singles – Casey Perrin finished second

No. 2 singles – Alex Disberger finished fourth

No. 1 doubles – Trace Leners/Charlie Skidmore finished first

No. 2 doubles – Douglas/Mosher finished first

Track & field

Saline County Invitational Girls

Salina South 185, Salina Central 155, Sacred Heart 99, Southeast of Saline 88

High jump – SS’s Victoria Maxton, 4-10

Pole vault – SS’s Victoria Maxton, 10-00

Long jump – SS’s Lauren Raubenstine, 16-01.50

Triple jump – SS’s Lauren Raubenstine, 33-10.50

Discus – SC’s Reagan Geihsler, 120-02

Javelin – SC’s Reagan Geihsler, 115-00

Shot put – SES’s Molly Chitty, 38-07.00

4×800 relay – Salina Central (Peyton Griffin, Brianna Torres, Cora White, Kadyn Cobb), 10:51.78

100 hurdles – SH’s Hannah Goetz, 18.80

100 dash – SH’s Hannah Hoffman, 14.60

1,600 – SC’s Kadyn Cobb, 5:45.46

4×100 relay – Salina South (Peri Andrewson, Khiley Davis, Shayna Phetsomphou, Lauren Raubenstine), 54.80

400 – SC’s Peyton Griffin, 1:03.24

300 hurdles – SH’s Hannah Goetz, 50.83

800 – SC’s Kadyn Cobb, 2:39.67

200 – SH’s Hannah Hoffman, 30.38

3,200 – SS’s Jentrie Alderson, 13:02.07

4×400 relay – Sacred Heart (Ellie Woodall, Ella Gotti, Hannah Goetz, Amber Palen), 4:35.53

Saline County Invitational Boys

Salina South 217, Salina Central 138, Southeast of Saline 111, Sacred Heart 66, Ell-Saline 3

High jump – SES’s Eddie McVay, 5-10

Pole vault – SC’s Blake Olmsted, 13-00

Long jump – SS’s Brandt Cox, 20-05.50

Triple jump – SS’s AJ Johnson, 42-11.75

Discus – SS’s Jayden Miller, 135-01

Javelin – SS’s Isaac Mitchell, 189-02

Shot put – SC’s Josh Morrow, 48-01.00

4×800 relay – Salina South (Alexander Escobedo, Brandon Rectenwald, Cris Dominguez, Ivan Pike), 9:02.12

110 hurdles – SES’s Chase Poague, 19.07

100 dash – SC’s Riley Counts, 11.94

1,600 – SS’s Keetan Munsell, 4:37.15

4×100 relay – Salina South (Cai Calvert, Brandt Cox, Que Hill, Kyle Quill), 45.91

400 – SC’s Riley Counts, 52.18

300 hurdles – SC’s Allen McMurray, 46.89

800 – SS’s Keetan Munsell, 2:06.39

200 – SC’s Riley Counts, 23.64

3,200 – SS’s Keetan Munsell, 10:33.86

4×400 relay – Southeast of Saline (Kanin Elkins, Tyler Breeding, Luke Gleason, Eddie McVay), 3:43.48

