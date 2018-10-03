HS Sports Digest – 10/2

Boys soccer

Derby blanked Salina South 4-0

Salina Central improved to 10-2 on the season with a 6-1 victory

Volleyball

Salina South defeated Salina Central 25-15, 25-17

Hutchinson defeated Salina South 25-23, 25-22

Hutchinson defeated Salina Central 25-20, 25-14

Halstead defeated Southeast of Saline 25-9, 25-21

Smoky Valley defeated Halstead 25-17, 25-13

Halstead defeated Smoky Valley 25-13, 18-25, 26-24

Smoky Valley’s Bri Franklin had six ace serves and 15 kills. Southeast of Saline’s Karsyn Schlesener had three kills and 12 set assists. Katie Moddelmog led Southeast with six kills.