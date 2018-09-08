HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/8

Week two of the high school football season is in the books.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Jhon Haehn, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Two Finals

Derby 63, Salina Central 0

Dodge City 27, Salina South 17

Minneapolis 20, Sacred Heat 17 (OT)

Ell-Saline 48, Remington 6

Southeast of Saline 14, Beloit 13

Week Three Contests

Salina South vs Salina Central

Sacred Heart vs Ellsworth

Ell-Saline at Hutchinson Trinity

Minneapolis vs Beloit

Southeast of Saline at Russell