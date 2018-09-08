Salina, KS

HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/8

Pat StrathmanSeptember 8, 2018

Week two of the high school football season is in the books.

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Jhon Haehn, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Two Finals
Derby 63, Salina Central 0
Dodge City 27, Salina South 17
Minneapolis 20, Sacred Heat 17 (OT)
Ell-Saline 48, Remington 6
Southeast of Saline 14, Beloit 13

Week Three Contests
Salina South vs Salina Central
Sacred Heart vs Ellsworth
Ell-Saline at Hutchinson Trinity
Minneapolis vs Beloit
Southeast of Saline at Russell

