HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/7

Pat StrathmanSeptember 7, 2019

The Friday Night Lights are back!

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Tom Flax, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week One Finals
Eisenhower 21, Salina Central 14
McPherson 29, Salina South 17
Southeast of Saline 54, Sacred Heart 0
Ell-Saline 41, Sterling 0
Minneapolis 27, Republic County 8

OTHER AREA SCORES

Latest Stories

Sports News

No. 4 KWU Overcomes Early Errors in...

Johnny Feauto (SR/Boulder, Colo.) admitted it wasn't one of Kansas Wesleyan's best outings, as evide...

September 8, 2019 Comments

Library Planning September 11th Boo...

Kansas News

September 8, 2019

Vehicle Extravaganza is Saturday

Top News

September 8, 2019

Jayhawks fall to Coastal Carolina

Sports News

September 8, 2019


