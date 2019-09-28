Salina, KS

HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/28

Pat StrathmanSeptember 28, 2019

The Friday Night Lights are back!

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Tom Flax, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Four Finals
Salina Central 31, Hutchinson 12
Salina South 21, Campus 12 – game continues with start of second half on Saturday at noon
Hillsboro 7, Sacred Heart 0 – game resumes with start of second quarter on Saturday at 11
Sedgwick 15, Ell-Saline 0 – game starts back up with 11:39 left in the second quarter on Monday at 6 pm
Ellsworth 21, Minneapolis 12
Southeast of Saline 48, St. Marys 18

OTHER AREA SCORES

