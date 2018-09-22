Salina, KS

HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/22

Pat StrathmanSeptember 22, 2018

Week four of the high school football season is in the books.

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Jhon Haehn, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Four Finals
Salina Central 62, Hutchinson 20
Campus 22, Salina South 7
Hillsboro 45, Sacred Heart 31
Ell-Saline 27, Sedgwick 13
Minneapolis 14, Ellsworth 13
Southeast of Saline 35, St. Marys 0

