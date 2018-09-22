HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/22

Week four of the high school football season is in the books.

Week Four Finals

Salina Central 62, Hutchinson 20

Campus 22, Salina South 7

Hillsboro 45, Sacred Heart 31

Ell-Saline 27, Sedgwick 13

Minneapolis 14, Ellsworth 13

Southeast of Saline 35, St. Marys 0