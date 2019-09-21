HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/21

The Friday Night Lights are back!

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Tom Flax, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Three Finals

Salina Central 17, Salina South 7

Ellsworth 38, Sacred Heart 13

Ell-Saline 34, Hutch Trinity 0

Southeast of Saline 52, Russell 10

Beloit 26, Minneapolis 6

OTHER AREA SCORES