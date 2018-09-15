Salina, KS

HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/15

Pat StrathmanSeptember 15, 2018

Week three of the high school football season is in the books.

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Jhon Haehn, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Three Finals
Salina Central 27, Salina South 3
Sacred Heart 9, Ellsworth 7
Hutchinson Trinity 8, Ell-Saline 6
Southeast of Saline 28, Russell 14
Beloit 56, Minneapolis 18

