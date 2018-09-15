HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/15

Week three of the high school football season is in the books.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Jhon Haehn, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Three Finals

Salina Central 27, Salina South 3

Sacred Heart 9, Ellsworth 7

Hutchinson Trinity 8, Ell-Saline 6

Southeast of Saline 28, Russell 14

Beloit 56, Minneapolis 18