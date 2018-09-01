Salina, KS

HS FB Coaches Corner: 9/1

Jeremy BohnSeptember 1, 2018

The first week of the high school football season is in the books.

Salina-area teams generally had good success for the first week of 2018 with six of the eight area Salina teams pulling home wins.

SCORES FROM FRIDAY, AUG. 31:
Salina Central 44, Goddard-Eisenhower 7
McPherson 21, Salina South 0
Southeast of Saline 39, Sacred Heart 0
Ell-Saline 48, Sterling 7
Minneapolis 46, Republic County 8
Smoky Valley 46, Larned 7
Abilene 30, Clay Center 6

Mark Sandbo, Salina Central, Sam Sellers, Salina South, Garrett Galanski, Sacred Heart, Terry King, Ell-Saline, Mitch Gebhardt, Southeast of Saline and Jhon Haehn, Minneapolis, joined KSAL for the first Coaches Corner of the year. You can hear all of their reactions here:

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

