HS FB Coaches Corner: 9/1

The first week of the high school football season is in the books.
Salina-area teams generally had good success for the first week of 2018 with six of the eight area Salina teams pulling home wins.
SCORES FROM FRIDAY, AUG. 31:
Salina Central 44, Goddard-Eisenhower 7
McPherson 21, Salina South 0
Southeast of Saline 39, Sacred Heart 0
Ell-Saline 48, Sterling 7
Minneapolis 46, Republic County 8
Smoky Valley 46, Larned 7
Abilene 30, Clay Center 6
Mark Sandbo, Salina Central, Sam Sellers, Salina South, Garrett Galanski, Sacred Heart, Terry King, Ell-Saline, Mitch Gebhardt, Southeast of Saline and Jhon Haehn, Minneapolis, joined KSAL for the first Coaches Corner of the year. You can hear all of their reactions here: