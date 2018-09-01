HS FB Coaches Corner: 9/1

The first week of the high school football season is in the books.

Salina-area teams generally had good success for the first week of 2018 with six of the eight area Salina teams pulling home wins.

SCORES FROM FRIDAY, AUG. 31:

Salina Central 44, Goddard-Eisenhower 7

McPherson 21, Salina South 0

Southeast of Saline 39, Sacred Heart 0

Ell-Saline 48, Sterling 7

Minneapolis 46, Republic County 8

Smoky Valley 46, Larned 7

Abilene 30, Clay Center 6

Mark Sandbo, Salina Central, Sam Sellers, Salina South, Garrett Galanski, Sacred Heart, Terry King, Ell-Saline, Mitch Gebhardt, Southeast of Saline and Jhon Haehn, Minneapolis, joined KSAL for the first Coaches Corner of the year. You can hear all of their reactions here: