HS FB Coaches Corner – 11/2

Pat StrathmanNovember 2, 2019

The Friday Night Lights are coming to a close.

Hear from six different coaches during the final football edition of the Coaches Corner.

Once basketball starts, the program will return on Saturday mornings from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Ell-Saline’s Terry King, Minneapolis’ Tom Flax and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt..

Week Nine Finals
Andover 28, Salina Central 7
Maize South 31, Salina South 0
Plainville 56, Sacred Heart 7
Ell-Saline 27, Oakley 14
Cimarron 36, Minneapolis 0
Southeast of Saline 47, Riverside 16

OTHER AREA SCORES

