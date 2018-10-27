HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/27

The postseason is finally here.

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Jhon Haehn, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Nine Finals

Salina Central 20, Eisenhower 7

Wichita Northwest 54, Salina South 28

Sacred Heart 34, Ellis 7

Ell-Saline 56, La Crosse 12

Minneapolis 58, Ellinwood 8 (on Thursday)

Southeast of Saline 26, Nemaha Central 13