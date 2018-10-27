Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 47 °

HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/27

Pat StrathmanOctober 27, 2018

The postseason is finally here.

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Jhon Haehn, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Nine Finals
Salina Central 20, Eisenhower 7
Wichita Northwest 54, Salina South 28
Sacred Heart 34, Ellis 7
Ell-Saline 56, La Crosse 12
Minneapolis 58, Ellinwood 8 (on Thursday)
Southeast of Saline 26, Nemaha Central 13

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Sacred Heart Defeats Ellis In First Round Of ...

October 27, 2018 1:05 am

South’s Season Ends in Wichita

October 26, 2018 11:35 pm

Ell-Saline Soars to Playoff Victory Over La C...

 10:50 pm

Central Gets First Playoff Win in 5 Years

 10:25 pm

Latest Stories

Top News

A Tribute, Not A Memorial

A crowd of about 100 gathered Saturday morning to be a part of the dedication of a new tribute plaza...

October 27, 2018 Comments

HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/27

Sports News

October 27, 2018

Salina Woman Killed in Crash

Top News

October 27, 2018

Salina Lottery Player Wins $25,000

Kansas News

October 27, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Lottery Player Win...
October 27, 2018Comments
Peace Paper Project Direc...
October 27, 2018Comments
Man Hurt in Crash Involvi...
October 27, 2018Comments
Saint Francis Hires Child...
October 26, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH