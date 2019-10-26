Salina, KS

HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/26

Pat StrathmanOctober 26, 2019

The Friday Night Lights are coming to a close.

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt..

Week Eight Finals
Salina Central 35, Hays 3
Salina South 47, Newton 24
Republic County 62, Sacred Heart 14
Smith Center 34, Ell-Saline 0
Minneapolis 25, Phillipsburg 0
Southeast of Saline 41, Council Grove 21

OTHER AREA SCORES

