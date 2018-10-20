HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/20

The regular season of high school football is in the books.
Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn.
Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Jhon Haehn, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt
Week Eight Finals
Salina South 35, Newton 13 (on Thursday)
Salina Central 43, Hays 21
Sacred Heart 37, Republic County 6
Smith Center 15, Ell-Saline 8
Phillipsburg 61, Minneapolis 8
Southeast of Saline 21, Council Grove 16