HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/20

The regular season of high school football is in the books.

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Jhon Haehn, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Eight Finals

Salina South 35, Newton 13 (on Thursday)

Salina Central 43, Hays 21

Sacred Heart 37, Republic County 6

Smith Center 15, Ell-Saline 8

Phillipsburg 61, Minneapolis 8

Southeast of Saline 21, Council Grove 16