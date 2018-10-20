Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 36 °

HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/20

Pat StrathmanOctober 20, 2018

The regular season of high school football is in the books.

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Jhon Haehn, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Eight Finals
Salina South 35, Newton 13 (on Thursday)
Salina Central 43, Hays 21
Sacred Heart 37, Republic County 6
Smith Center 15, Ell-Saline 8
Phillipsburg 61, Minneapolis 8
Southeast of Saline 21, Council Grove 16

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

2018 Football Playoff Brackets

October 20, 2018 7:10 am

Sacred Heart Runs Past Republic County on Sen...

October 19, 2018 11:20 pm

Ell-Saline Edged By Smith Center For District...

 10:43 pm

Central Cruises Past Hays on Senior Night

 10:41 pm

Latest Stories

Top News

Volunteers Help With Fall Fix-Up Ef...

Volunteers gathered Saturday morning for a labor of love. They gathered to help make Salina a better...

October 20, 2018 Comments

Mega Millions Grows to Largest Priz...

Top News

October 20, 2018

HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/20

Sports News

October 20, 2018

2018 Football Playoff Brackets

Sports News

October 20, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Basketball Players Accuse...
October 19, 2018Comments
Dickinson County Roofer S...
October 19, 2018Comments
2 Cell Phones Stolen
October 19, 2018Comments
Starbucks, Barolo Grille ...
October 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH