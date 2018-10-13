Salina, KS

HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/13

Pat StrathmanOctober 13, 2018

Week seven of the high school football season is in the books.

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Minneapolis’ Jhon Haehn, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt

Week Seven Finals
Maize 48, Salina Central 26
Hutchinson 45, Salina South 24
Ell-Saline 14, Sacred Heart 9
TMP-Marian 14, Minneapolis 7
Southeast of Saline 23, Riley County 21

