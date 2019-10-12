Salina, KS

HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/12

Pat StrathmanOctober 12, 2019

The Friday Night Lights are back!

Hear from six different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Mark Sandbo, Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt and Ell-Saline’s Terry King.

Week Six Finals
Salina Central 47, Newton 14
Maize 51, Salina South 7
Smith Center 60, Sacred Heart 0
Ell-Saline 36, Republic County 30
Hoisington 55, Minneapolis 19
Southeast of Saline 48, Mission Valley 6

OTHER AREA SCORES

