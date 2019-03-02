Salina, KS

Now: 25 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 27 ° | Lo: 8 °

HS BB Coaches Corner – 3-2

Pat StrathmanMarch 2, 2019

Postseason basketball is here!

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner for one final time for 2018-19, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Doug Finch, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, and Ell-Saline’s Cary Wilson.

Girls Finals
Maize South 61, Salina Central 44
Goddard 50, Salina South 25 on Wednesday
Bennington 40, Sacred Heart 31 on Tuesday
Inman 41, Ell-Saline 11 on Monday
Norton 55, Southeast of Saline 23 on Tuesday

Boys Finals
Salina Central 70, Hays 27 on Thursday
Wichita Heights 69, Salina South 35 on Thursday
Sacred Heart 54, Ellsworth 36 on Thursday
Inman 63, Ell-Saline 30 on Monday
Phillipsburg 61, Southeast of Saline 38 on Tuesday
Council Grove 58, Minneapolis 53 on Tuesday

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Maize South Too Much for Central Girls

March 1, 2019 11:54 pm

2019 Sub-State Brackets & Results

 10:00 pm

Knights Cruise to Sub-State Finals

 9:15 am

South Closes Season at Wichita Heights for Th...

February 28, 2019 10:51 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

HS BB Coaches Corner – 3-2

Postseason basketball is here! Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner for one f...

March 2, 2019 Comments

Bitter Cold, Heavy Snow Anticipated

Top News

March 2, 2019

Radio Stations Raise $125,000 to Fi...

Top News

March 2, 2019

Maize South Too Much for Central Gi...

Sports News

March 1, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

From The Chiefs’ Su...
March 1, 2019Comments
Sword Stolen in Burglary
March 1, 2019Comments
Record Setting Day One
March 1, 2019Comments
Transforming SJMS into a ...
February 28, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH