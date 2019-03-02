HS BB Coaches Corner – 3-2

Postseason basketball is here!
Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner for one final time for 2018-19, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.
Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Doug Finch, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, and Ell-Saline’s Cary Wilson.
Girls Finals
Maize South 61, Salina Central 44
Goddard 50, Salina South 25 on Wednesday
Bennington 40, Sacred Heart 31 on Tuesday
Inman 41, Ell-Saline 11 on Monday
Norton 55, Southeast of Saline 23 on Tuesday
Boys Finals
Salina Central 70, Hays 27 on Thursday
Wichita Heights 69, Salina South 35 on Thursday
Sacred Heart 54, Ellsworth 36 on Thursday
Inman 63, Ell-Saline 30 on Monday
Phillipsburg 61, Southeast of Saline 38 on Tuesday
Council Grove 58, Minneapolis 53 on Tuesday