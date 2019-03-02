HS BB Coaches Corner – 3-2

Postseason basketball is here!

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner for one final time for 2018-19, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Doug Finch, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, and Ell-Saline’s Cary Wilson.

Girls Finals

Maize South 61, Salina Central 44

Goddard 50, Salina South 25 on Wednesday

Bennington 40, Sacred Heart 31 on Tuesday

Inman 41, Ell-Saline 11 on Monday

Norton 55, Southeast of Saline 23 on Tuesday

Boys Finals

Salina Central 70, Hays 27 on Thursday

Wichita Heights 69, Salina South 35 on Thursday

Sacred Heart 54, Ellsworth 36 on Thursday

Inman 63, Ell-Saline 30 on Monday

Phillipsburg 61, Southeast of Saline 38 on Tuesday

Council Grove 58, Minneapolis 53 on Tuesday