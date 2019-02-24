Salina, KS

HS BB Coaches Corner – 2-23

Pat StrathmanFebruary 23, 2019

Postseason basketball is here!

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Nate Thies and Doug Finch, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, and Ell-Saline’s Cary Wilson.

Girls Finals
Salina Central 63, Andover Central 51 on Thursday
Newton 48, Salina South 9
Sacred Heart 51, Ellsworth 48 on Thursday
Southeast of Saline 36, Ell-Saline 18 on Monday

Boys Finals
Salina Central 51, Andover Central 43 on Thursday
Newton 70, Salina South 62
Sacred Heart 58, Ellsworth 45 on Thursday
Southeast of Saline 58, Ell-Saline 51 on Monday
Minneapolis 67, Russell 46 on Monday

