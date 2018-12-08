HS BB Coaches Corner – 12-8

High school basketball is here!
Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.
Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Doug Finch, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Arnold Schmidtberger, Minneapolis boys coach John Darrow, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax and Ell-Saline girls coach Cary Wilson.
Girls Finals
Salina Central 71, Great Bend 42
Buhler 54, Salina South 42
Sacred Heart 58, Rossville 38
Bennington 53, Ell-Saline 22
Southeast of Saline 53, Smoky Valley 44 (on Tuesday)
Halstead 37, Minneapolis 34
Boys Finals
Salina Central 56, Great Bend 38
Salina South 70, Buhler 58
Sacred Heart 63, Rossville 36
Bennington 65, Ell-Saline 47
Smoky Valley 61, Southeast of Saline 53 (on Tuesday)
Halstead 47, Minneapolis 43