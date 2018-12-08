HS BB Coaches Corner – 12-8

High school basketball is here!

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Doug Finch, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Arnold Schmidtberger, Minneapolis boys coach John Darrow, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax and Ell-Saline girls coach Cary Wilson.

Girls Finals

Salina Central 71, Great Bend 42

Buhler 54, Salina South 42

Sacred Heart 58, Rossville 38

Bennington 53, Ell-Saline 22

Southeast of Saline 53, Smoky Valley 44 (on Tuesday)

Halstead 37, Minneapolis 34

Boys Finals

Salina Central 56, Great Bend 38

Salina South 70, Buhler 58

Sacred Heart 63, Rossville 36

Bennington 65, Ell-Saline 47

Smoky Valley 61, Southeast of Saline 53 (on Tuesday)

Halstead 47, Minneapolis 43