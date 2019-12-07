HS BB Coaches Corner – 12/7

High school basketball is back!

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and assistant Mark Ramsey, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Keenan Thompson, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, Ell-Saline’s Michael Lochard and Minneapolis’ John Darrow.

Girls Finals

Salina Central 46, Goddard 40

Salina South 47, Campus 40

Hesston 37, Sacred Heart 29

Southeast of Saline 51, Marion 31

Boys Finals

Salina Central 67, Goddard 37

Campus 79, Salina South 54

Hesston 53, Sacred Heart 48

Southeast of Saline 52, Marion 26

Minneapolis 88, Russell 71