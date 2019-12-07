Salina, KS

HS BB Coaches Corner – 12/7

Pat StrathmanDecember 7, 2019

High school basketball is back!

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and assistant Mark Ramsey, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Keenan Thompson, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, Ell-Saline’s Michael Lochard and Minneapolis’ John Darrow.

Girls Finals
Salina Central 46, Goddard 40
Salina South 47, Campus 40
Hesston 37, Sacred Heart 29
Southeast of Saline 51, Marion 31

Boys Finals
Salina Central 67, Goddard 37
Campus 79, Salina South 54
Hesston 53, Sacred Heart 48
Southeast of Saline 52, Marion 26
Minneapolis 88, Russell 71

