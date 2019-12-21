HS BB Coaches Corner – 12/21

High school basketball is back!

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Ryan Modin, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Keenan Thompson, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, and Ell-Saline’s Cary Wilson.

Girls Finals

Salina Central 48, Salina South 33

Sacred Heart 52, Minneapolis 34

Douglass 37, Ell-Saline 37 (on Thursday)

Southeast of Saline 49, Hillsboro 35

Boys Finals

Salina South 48, Salina Central 45

Sacred Heart 77, Minneapolis 72

Chaparral 81, Ell-Saline 34

Hillsboro 69, Southeast of Saline 58