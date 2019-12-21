Salina, KS

HS BB Coaches Corner – 12/21

Pat StrathmanDecember 21, 2019

High school basketball is back!

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Ryan Modin, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Keenan Thompson, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, and Ell-Saline’s Cary Wilson.

Girls Finals
Salina Central 48, Salina South 33
Sacred Heart 52, Minneapolis 34
Douglass 37, Ell-Saline 37 (on Thursday)
Southeast of Saline 49, Hillsboro 35

Boys Finals
Salina South 48, Salina Central 45
Sacred Heart 77, Minneapolis 72
Chaparral 81, Ell-Saline 34
Hillsboro 69, Southeast of Saline 58

