HS BB Coaches Corner – 12/14

Pat StrathmanDecember 14, 2019

High school basketball is back!

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Ryan Modin, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Keenan Thompson, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, and Ell-Saline’s Cary Wilson.

Girls Finals
Salina Central 69, Great Bend 27
Salina South 51, Buhler 39
Sacred Heart 53, Rossville 44
Bennington 38, Ell-Saline 20
Smoky Valley 55, Southeast of Saline 47 (on Tuesday)

Boys Finals
Great Bend 50, Salina Central 45
Buhler 69, Salina South 54
Sacred Heart 71, Rossville 33
Bennington 60, Ell-Saline 34
Southeast of Saline 65, Smoky Valley 58 (on Tuesday)
Minneapolis 76, Halstead 42

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

