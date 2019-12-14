HS BB Coaches Corner – 12/14

High school basketball is back!

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Ryan Modin, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Keenan Thompson, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax, and Ell-Saline’s Cary Wilson.

Girls Finals

Salina Central 69, Great Bend 27

Salina South 51, Buhler 39

Sacred Heart 53, Rossville 44

Bennington 38, Ell-Saline 20

Smoky Valley 55, Southeast of Saline 47 (on Tuesday)

Boys Finals

Great Bend 50, Salina Central 45

Buhler 69, Salina South 54

Sacred Heart 71, Rossville 33

Bennington 60, Ell-Saline 34

Southeast of Saline 65, Smoky Valley 58 (on Tuesday)

Minneapolis 76, Halstead 42