HS BB Coaches Corner – 12-1

High school basketball is here!

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Doug Finch, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Arnold Schmidtberger, Minneapolis boys coach John Darrow, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax and Ell-Saline girls coach Cary Wilson.

Girls Finals

Goddard 62, Salina Central 42

Campus 37, Salina South 29

Hesston 48, Sacred Heart 40

Southeast of Saline 46, Marion 11

Boys Finals

Salina Central 77, Goddard 28

Campus 57, Salina South 45

Hesston 59, Sacred Heart 55

Marion 67, Southeast of Saline 49

Minneapolis 57, Russell 41