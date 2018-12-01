Salina, KS

HS BB Coaches Corner – 12-1

Pat StrathmanDecember 1, 2018

High school basketball is here!

Hear from 11 different coaches during the Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8 to 9, live from Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn. Stop by for a delicious breakfast buffet or order a special item off the superb menu.

Coaches on the show this week: Salina Central’s Chris Fear and Doug Finch, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart and Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Brian Gormley and Arnold Schmidtberger, Minneapolis boys coach John Darrow, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Bryson Flax and Ell-Saline girls coach Cary Wilson.

Girls Finals
Goddard 62, Salina Central 42
Campus 37, Salina South 29
Hesston 48, Sacred Heart 40
Southeast of Saline 46, Marion 11

Boys Finals
Salina Central 77, Goddard 28
Campus 57, Salina South 45
Hesston 59, Sacred Heart 55
Marion 67, Southeast of Saline 49
Minneapolis 57, Russell 41

