HS Basketball Scores (Jan. 30)

GIRLS SCORES
Salina Central 43, Arkansas City 26
Maize South 68, Salina South 29
Moundridge 53, Ell-Saline 27
NE Kansas Homeschool 42, Abilene 33
Sacred Heart 37, Southeast of Saline 31
Little River 75, Solomon 14
BOYS SCORES
Salina Central 58, Arkansas City 28
Maize South 61, Salina South 29
Moundridge 50, Ell-Saline 32
Abilene 67, NE Kansas Homeschool 57
Sacred Heart 55, Southeast of Saline 51
Bennington 57, Hutchinson Trinity 46
Solomon 59, Little River 42
Junction City 60, Blue Valley Northwest 53
