HS Basketball Scores (2/9)

By Jackson Schneider February 9, 2024

GIRLS SCORES

Salina Central 38, Eisenhower 33

Salina South 54, Haysville Campus 28

Southeast of Saline 42, Minneapolis 40

Wamego 45, Abilene 40

Sacred Heart 42, Council Grove 29

Ell-Saline 39, Marion 35

Ellsworth 44, Republic County 32

Rock Hills 45, Lincoln 33

Manhattan 61, Junction City 18

Concordia 53, Chapman 46

 

BOYS SCORES

Eisenhower 59, Salina Central 53 (OT)

Haysville Campus 65, Salina South 39

Southeast of Saline 63, Minneapolis 25

Abilene 53, Wamego 45

Sacred Heart 65, Council Grove 48

Ell-Saline 63, Marion 27

Ellsworth 65, Republic County 25

Lincoln 50, Rock Hills 17

Junction City 56, Manhattan 53

Concordi 60, Chapman 56