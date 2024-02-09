HS Basketball Scores (2/9)

GIRLS SCORES
Salina Central 38, Eisenhower 33
Salina South 54, Haysville Campus 28
Southeast of Saline 42, Minneapolis 40
Wamego 45, Abilene 40
Sacred Heart 42, Council Grove 29
Ell-Saline 39, Marion 35
Ellsworth 44, Republic County 32
Rock Hills 45, Lincoln 33
Manhattan 61, Junction City 18
Concordia 53, Chapman 46
BOYS SCORES
Eisenhower 59, Salina Central 53 (OT)
Haysville Campus 65, Salina South 39
Southeast of Saline 63, Minneapolis 25
Abilene 53, Wamego 45
Sacred Heart 65, Council Grove 48
Ell-Saline 63, Marion 27
Ellsworth 65, Republic County 25
Lincoln 50, Rock Hills 17
Junction City 56, Manhattan 53
Concordi 60, Chapman 56