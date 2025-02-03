Houston Flight to Enhance Chicago, Denver Service

New flights out of Salina to Houston will compliment daily fights which already head to Chicago and Denver.

According to the Salina Airport Authority, daily nonstop United Express service to the Houston Intercontinental Airport (IAH) will begin May 2nd. The route will be operated with a Mitsubishi CRJ-200 regional jet configured for 50 passengers.

The new service will connect Salina with United Airlines’ Houston hub, enhancing existing service to Denver International (DEN) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) airports.

“Salina is the closest commercial airport to the geodetic center of the North American continent, so it is fitting that thanks to this historic opportunity, we will be able to offer nonstop access to the length and breadth of the United States, with our Chicago (ORD), Denver (DEN), and Houston (IAH) flights,” said Pieter Miller, Executive Director of the Salina Airport Authority.

“Our strategic location, combined with the presence of 1Vision Aviation—a premier maintenance repair organization located on-site—has created a unique opportunity to support SkyWest Airlines’ United Express operations at Houston, Denver, and Chicago, and grow our airport capacity in turn.”

Miller expressed gratitude to SkyWest Airlines and United Airlines for their confidence in the Salina marketplace and the broader North Central Kansas region. He noted that SLN achieved a significant milestone in 2024 by recording its highest annual passenger enplanements. “With the enthusiastic support of our community, we are confident we will not only sustain this momentum but also surpass our previous passenger record this year,” Miller stated. “I am certain we will repay the confidence placed in us.”

“We’re excited to bring this new United Express route to the Central North Kansas region,” said Cody Thomas, Managing Director of Market Development at SkyWest Airlines. “Little is more important to a community than access to quality air service. With this additional flight to Houston, Salina-area passengers will be able to more easily connect to the hundreds of destinations worldwide on United’s global network.”

Kansas State Senator J.R. Claeys highlighted the importance of this development, stating: “The addition of daily nonstop service between Salina and Houston is a testament to the growing importance of Salina Regional Airport as a hub of connectivity and economic opportunity. This route strengthens our region’s access to global markets and supports the businesses and communities that make Kansas a leader in innovation and growth. I commend the Salina Airport Authority and SkyWest Airlines for their vision and commitment to expanding air service in our state.”

Miller also expressed appreciation to Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Legislature for their pivotal role in supporting the Salina Regional Airport’s efforts. “The Governor’s leadership and the state’s investment in our Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities have been instrumental to Salina,” Miller said.

“This partnership has not only supported the launch of this new route but also created high-paying jobs and advanced the economic vitality of Kansas. We are truly grateful for the Governor’s unwavering commitment to aviation and economic development in our state.”

The schedule for the flights between the Salina Regional Airport and Houston Intercontinental is: