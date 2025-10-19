Housing Program Funding Available

The Innovation Center is calling on several Northwest Kansas counties to take advantage of the Kansas Housing Cooperative Program, which offers thousands of dollars in the form of forgivable loans to build new homes in eligible communities.

According to the organization, while 21 Northwest Kansas families have already benefited from the program since its launch in late 2024, there is still funding available. The Innovation Center is actively seeking applicants from counties without a funding request to date. These include:

Cheyenne

Cloud

Ellsworth

Graham

Lincoln

Logan

Ottawa

Rawlins

Republic

Russell

Saline

Sherman

Smith

Thomas

The Kansas Housing Cooperative Program is designed to increase new home construction in communities with 10,000 or fewer residents across Northwest Kansas. Through partnerships with local lenders, state agencies, and community organizations, the program helps address housing shortages, support workforce retention, and strengthen rural communities.

Program Qualifications

Applicants may qualify for the forgivable loan program if:

The property is in a Northwest Kansas community of 10,000 or fewer residents

The home is a new build and will be homeowner occupied

A single-family home with up to 3,000 finished square feet

A duplex is between 1,000 and 1,600 square feet per unit

Funding for this program is made possible thanks to partnerships from the State of Kansas, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, and a local match contribution.

Take the Next Step

Community members, developers, and local leaders in the Innovation Center’s 26 county service area are encouraged to reach out and learn how the program can help with new-build housing projects.

_ _ _

For more details, visit https://nwkeici.org/programs/kansas-housing-cooperative-program/ or contact: Randy Speaker, Regional Housing Specialist, 785-409-0555, [email protected] or Caden Pfeifer, Regional Housing Planner, 785-324-1731, [email protected].