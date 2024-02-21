House Sitter Charged with Stealing Victim’s Gold

An elderly Salina woman contacts police after a trusted acquaintance allegedly stole her silver and gold.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the 75-year-old woman returned to Salina after leaving a friend to house sit for her. Police say she noticed the key to her safe had been broken off in the lock and asked the house sitter about it.

He was able to open the safe and they discovered that a collection of American Silver Eagle coins, plus a number of small silver and gold bars were missing.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the man in charge of watching over her property. Police say 33-year-old Blaine Godinez is now facing numerous charges in connection to the case including theft by deception, making false information and unlawful computer acts.