Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 37 °

House Passes Kapaun Resolution

Todd PittengerOctober 21, 2021

The U.S. House is giving its approval to a resolution for Father Emil Kapaun.  The resolution will rename the post office in Herington after Kapaun.

Congressman Tracey Mann made the announcement on Twitter after addressing his colleagues about Father Kapaun, highlighting some of the selfless things he did.  Father Kapaun was a Catholic priest from Kansas who died in captivity in 1951 while he was a prisoner of war in Korea.

 

Mann said he is “looking forward to its swift passage in the Senate, commemorating the life of a great Kansan and American hero.”

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

House Passes Kapaun Resolution

The U.S. House is giving its approval to a resolution for Father Emil Kapaun.  The resolution will ...

October 21, 2021 Comments

2 New COVID Deaths, 58 New Cases

COVID-19 Top News

October 20, 2021

Mandatory 10-Digit Dialing Begins S...

Kansas News

October 20, 2021

Exit, Stage Right

Top News

October 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

House Passes Kapaun Resol...
October 21, 2021Comments
Mandatory 10-Digit Dialin...
October 20, 2021Comments
Test to Stay/Learn/Play/P...
October 20, 2021Comments
Annual Grant to Aid Local...
October 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices