House Passes Kapaun Resolution

The U.S. House is giving its approval to a resolution for Father Emil Kapaun. The resolution will rename the post office in Herington after Kapaun.

Congressman Tracey Mann made the announcement on Twitter after addressing his colleagues about Father Kapaun, highlighting some of the selfless things he did. Father Kapaun was a Catholic priest from Kansas who died in captivity in 1951 while he was a prisoner of war in Korea.

Mann said he is “looking forward to its swift passage in the Senate, commemorating the life of a great Kansan and American hero.”