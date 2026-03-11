House Passes ‘Bell To Bell, No Cell’ Policy for Kansas Schools

Kansas lawmakers have advanced a bill that would significantly limit student cell phone use during the school day.

The Kansas House voted to agree with the Senate on Substitute HB 2299, sending the measure to the Governor’s desk for final approval.

Under HB 2299, all school districts and accredited non-public schools would be required to implement policies restricting student cell phone use from the first bell to the last.

House leaders praised the bill, saying it aims to refocus classrooms on learning by reducing digital distractions.