House Fire Linked to Fireworks

A box of smoldering fireworks debris left in a garage sparked a fire that destroyed a home in Smolan.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that no one was injured after a late night fire Thursday at 201 S. Front Street.

The owner, 60-year-old Mayo Morgan told deputies he had gathered debris left behind from fireworks his teenage granddaughter and friends had shot off – and put them in a cardboard box on a shelf in the garage.

A short time later a fire engulfed the entire home destroying the structure and two vehicles, a 2017 Ford Explorer that was in the garage and a 2011 Ford Escape on the driveway.

A crew from Rural Fire District #6 responded to the blaze around 11pm.

Total loss is estimated at $261,500.

Photos courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office