Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 42 °

House Fire Causes $15,000 in Damage

KSAL StaffNovember 24, 2021

No injuries are reported after an early Tuesday morning fire.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to 2708 S. Holmes Road at 5:02 a.m. on reports of a house fire. Dustin Vance, a 42-year-old man, owns the house and told authorities that he woke up to smoke in his residence.

The house had a wood-burning furnace located outside of the house and was ducted into the home. Siding on the house caught fire near the area of the burner and spread into the residence. An attempt to put the fire out was unsuccessful, but Rural Fire District No. 5 then showed up and extinguished it.

Most of the damage is smoke-related, but Soldan said the inside of the house had a fair share of fire damage. The estimated damage is $15,000.

Photos courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

House Fire Causes $15,000 in Damage

No injuries are reported after an early Tuesday morning fire. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan ...

November 24, 2021 Comments

Suspect Gets Caught in Vehicle Burg...

Kansas News

November 24, 2021

Kelly Announces State Employee Pay ...

Kansas News

November 24, 2021

State Park Free Black Friday Entran...

Kansas News

November 24, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

House Fire Causes $15,000...
November 24, 2021Comments
Suspect Gets Caught in Ve...
November 24, 2021Comments
Kelly Announces State Emp...
November 24, 2021Comments
State Park Free Black Fri...
November 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices