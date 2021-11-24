House Fire Causes $15,000 in Damage

No injuries are reported after an early Tuesday morning fire.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to 2708 S. Holmes Road at 5:02 a.m. on reports of a house fire. Dustin Vance, a 42-year-old man, owns the house and told authorities that he woke up to smoke in his residence.

The house had a wood-burning furnace located outside of the house and was ducted into the home. Siding on the house caught fire near the area of the burner and spread into the residence. An attempt to put the fire out was unsuccessful, but Rural Fire District No. 5 then showed up and extinguished it.

Most of the damage is smoke-related, but Soldan said the inside of the house had a fair share of fire damage. The estimated damage is $15,000.

Photos courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office