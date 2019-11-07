Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 21 °

House Damaged by Fire

KSAL StaffNovember 7, 2019

Quick action by a homeowner and her neighbor quells a fire at a home north of Salina.

Firefighters from RFD #7 were sent to a residence in the 5100 block on North Old 81-Highway after flames were seen on the exterior of the house.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office report that Deborah Jackson was inside her home and heard a popping sound around 11:30am. She investigated and saw flames on an exterior wall near the electrical panel.

She told authorities she remembered not to use water on an electrical fire and doused the flames with a fire extinguisher. A neighbor joined in the effort to help the fire from spreading.

Fire crews used a thermal imager to insure the structure was showing no more hot spots before they left. There were no injuries.

Damage is estimated at $1,000.

The incident may link back to an electrical surge from a DSO crew that was working in the area.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

House Damaged by Fire

Quick action by a homeowner and her neighbor quells a fire at a home north of Salina. Firefighter...

November 7, 2019 Comments

Saline County Sheriff truck

Guns and Crossbow Stolen

Kansas News

November 7, 2019

Farmer Avoids Head-On Collision

Top News

November 7, 2019

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

November 7, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

House Damaged by Fire
November 7, 2019Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Guns and Crossbow Stolen
November 7, 2019Comments
Artist Blends Kansas Scen...
November 7, 2019Comments
Your Politics Can Impact ...
November 7, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH