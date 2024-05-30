Houk and Donovan headline Kansas Wesleyan’s All-KCAC Women’s Golf selections

Kansas Wesleyan Golf Coach Coleman Houk was selected as the KCAC Women’s Golf Coach of the Year and Abby Donovan was named the KCAC Women’s Golf Player of the Year headlining KWU’s All-KCAC Women’s Golf selections as announced by the KCAC office.

Houk was named the KCAC Coach of the Year by a vote of peer coaches. Houk led the Coyotes to a fourth-straight KCAC Match Play Championship and the KCAC Women’s Golf Conference championship in the 2024 season.

Donovan was named the KCAC Player of the Year and was one of three first-team All-KCAC selections for the Coyotes. Donovan led the Coyotes with an 81.5 scoring average through 21 rounds on the season. She won the Women’s Midwest Cup held in March, and placed second in three other events during the season. She placed second in the KCAC Women’s Golf Championships. She ranked 116th in the NAIA according to the NAIA individual rankings provided by Clippd.

Hannah Hart and Sarah Krenowicz were also named to the All-KCAC Women’s Golf team.

Hart had two wins on the season in the Virginia McCoy Fall Invitational in October and won the KCAC Women’s Golf Championship. She had a scoring average of 82.0 through 21 rounds on the season. She was the KCAC Women’s Golf individual champion. She had four Top 5 and six Top 10 finishes on the season. She ranked 177th in the NAIA Women’s Golf individual ranking on Clippd.

Krenowicz had three Top 5 and seven Top 10 finishes on the season for the Coyotes. She had a season scoring average of 82.3, posting a fourth place finish in the KCAC Women’s Golf Championships. She finished second at the Women’s Midwest Cup in March and also posted a fourth place finish at the Evangel Fall Invitational.

KWU won its fourth straight KCAC Match Play Championship in October, and then claimed the KCAC Women’s Golf Championship in April, and earned a berth in the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championships at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.