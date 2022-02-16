Hotspots and Garden Seeds at SPL

From seeds to sow this spring in the garden – to stacks of books and movies, the Salina Public Library continues to serve patrons with a mix of new and traditional choices to check out.

Library Director Melanie Hedgepeth joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Wednesday with a look at how her staff continues to use creative new ways to serve the community.

Hedgepeth says internet hotspots that can be checked out and taken home are helping fill the internet gap for many patrons.

Hedgepeth and staff recently put together a list of challenges for the community to take part in this year as well.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten

Rosetta Stone

Roku Devices available for checkout: access to netflix, hoopla and kanopy

Puzzle Exchange: Take a puzzle, leave a puzzle. No checkout required!

2022 Reading Challenge:

Challenge yourself to read in 2022. Pick any book that fits one of these criteria. See if you can read a book in each category.

New York Times Bestseller

Middle-grade or Young adult novel

Short Story collection

Takes place in a rural setting

A book about food

A mystery where the victim(s) is not a woman

A western

Historical fiction not set in WWII

Recommended by a Friend

Title with Five or More Words

Published the decade you were born

Told from multiple perspectives