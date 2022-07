A laptop was stolen from a hotel room Wednesday evening, and Salina Police are investigating.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, a 46-year-old Salina man staying at the Rodeway Inn on S. Ninth St. was gone from his hotel room.

When he returned, he noticed a drawer was open, and a computer bag on a couch no longer had his Dell laptop inside it.

The laptop is valued at $1,000. There was no reported damage to the hotel room door.