Hotel Fire Contained

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire at a South Salina hotel.

According to the Salina Fire Department, just before 2:00 A.M. on Wednesday, crews responded to reports of a commercial fire at the Country Inn and Suites located at 2760 S. 9th Street. Initial reports indicated a fire in a storage room on the second floor.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered an active fire that appeared to be coming from the exterior of a HVAC unit with fire extending into the adjacent storage room. The building’s sprinkler system had activated, containing the fire to the room of origin. Firefighters initiated suppression operations, extinguishing the remaining flames. The fire was brought under control and extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival of the first due engine company.

During the incident, all guests and hotel staff were safely evacuated from the building and there were no reported injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire originated due to a faulty HVAC unit.

In addition to the Salina Fire Department, the Salina Police Department responded and provided assistance with evacuation, crowd management, and traffic control.

story via Salina Fire Department