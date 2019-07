Tires were stolen from the 2700 block of Arnold sometime between the 23rd and 24th

Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department told KSAL News: Sometime between 5:00 PM on the 23rd and 8:00 AM on the 24th, someone cut the lock off of a fenced area. The unknown culprit was able to get away with 30 Gladiator 11R225 semi-truck tires from Pomp’s Tire Service.

Each tire is worth $230 making the total loss just under $7000.