Hot-Shooting Tulane Downs Wichita State

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane built an early lead and never looked back in a 76-53 win over Wichita State Wednesday night in Devlin Fieldhouse.

Wichita State (11-6, 1-3) has now dropped three straight games after winning its conference opener.

DJ McCarty scored a team-high 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Jane Asinde logged her sixth double-double of the season behind 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Wichita State shot just 33 percent from the field and went just 4-of-20 from three-point range. Tulane hit 8-of-25 three-pointers and finished the game at 47 percent overall. For just the third time this season Wichita State lost the rebound battle. The Shockers were minus-9 on the glass, the largest of the year.

A Curtessia Dean jumper opened the scoring in the first quarter, but it would be all Tulane for the remainder of the period. The Green Wave connected on 13-of-18 from the field and grabbed a 31-16 lead after 10 minutes. The 31 points were the most Wichita State had allowed in the first quarter all season.

Asinde (8) and Shamaryah Duncan (4) combined for 12 of Wichita State’s 16 points in the opening frame, but points would be hard to come by.

Just over two minutes into the second quarter Tulane pushed the margin to as many as 19. Wichita State would cut it to 12 with 2:21 left in the half behind an 8-2 run, but Tulane’s fifth triple of the half gave the Green Wave a 47-32 lead at the half.

Tulane finished the half shooting 66 percent from the field and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc. Wichita State was able to score 10 points off nine first half turnovers and shot 42 percent.

McCarty led the Shockers with 10 points – all coming in the second quarter – and Asinde added eight.

The first 11 points of the third quarter belonged to the Green Wave, extending their lead to 26, forcing a Wichita State timeout.

Tulane would hold Wichita State to just six points in the third quarter and take a 65-38 lead into the final 10 minutes.

Both teams emptied their benches early in the fourth quarter. Wichita State would outscore the Green Wave, 15-11, over the final 10 minutes.

Up Next

Wichita State concludes a two-game road trip in the Sunshine State on Sunday, Jan. 15 vs. UCF at 12 p.m. CT.