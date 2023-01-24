Hot shooting Coyotes down Friends 95-64

WICHITA – Half of every one of Kansas Wesleyan’s field goal attempts found its way through the hoop on Wednesday night against Friends.

The Coyotes shot 50 percent from the field overall and 50 percent from 3-point range as the offense came alive and KWU blasted the Friends Falcons 95-64 inside the Garvey Center.

Wesleyan hit 15 3-pointers in the game, the most in a game since January 29, 2020 against Avila. The Coyotes hit 15 triples twice that season, also against Sterling 11 days prior. It’s the seventh known 15-plus 3-pointer game in program history. The school record is 18 in a game, set on January 29, 2000.

Alex Littlejohn (SO/Newton, Kan.) again was huge for the Coyotes. The sophomore recorded his 14th double-double of the season, with 13 points and 12 rebounds. He added nine assists, narrowly missing the Coyotes’ first triple-double since 2013 (Canon Fields).

It took a few minutes for the Coyote offense to get rolling, just over seven to be exact. Friends had gotten within a point at 10-9 with 12:51 left in the first half when the spark ignited under the Coyotes. Izaiah Hale (SO/Wichita, Kan.) buried back-to-back 3-pointers, pushing KWU’s lead out to 16-9 with 12:11 to go.

Friends scored, only to be answered by five straight points by Malik Marshall (SO/Rockford, Ill.) pushing the difference out to 21-11 with 8:51 left.

The Falcons got within five at 25-20 with 7:07 to go, but it was all Coyotes the rest of the half.

A 20-6 by Wesleyan capped by another triple by Hale, who finished the night with 5 makes from deep, made it 45-26 with 2:20 left in the first.

Wesleyan led 47-31 at the break.

Friends made a little run of its own to open the second half, cutting KWU’s lead to 49-40 with 17:07 left, but here came the Coyotes again on the attack.

Eight straight points from the Coyotes capped by Jun Murdock (JR/Wichita, Kan.)’s free throws made it 57-40 with 15:04 left.

Friends got no closer than 14 the rest of the night.

KWU’s lead hit a game-high 33 on CJ Weathers (SR/Allen, Texas)’ 3-pointer with 3:40 left.

Hale’s 15 points led the Coyotes, while Marshall added 14, hitting four 3-pointers in the game. Littlejohn had 13, and Easton Hunter (JR/Colwich, Kan.) and Murdock added 11 each as five Coyotes reached double figures in scoring.

Wesleyan dominated the rebounding totals 47-30 as Thurbil Bile (JR/Centennial, Colo.) had six and Marshall five to complement Littlejohn’s 12.

The Coyotes return home on Saturday, the first home game since the January 11 win over No. 4 ranked Southwestern. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Mabee Arena.