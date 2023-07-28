Hot Cars in Shady Oakdale Park

The 43rd Annual Leadsled Spectacular is up and running with over 2,000 cool cars in Salina to help celebrate one of the hottest eras of automobiles.

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News pre-show registration was very strong and that visitors will be treated to over 2,000 classic car entries, parked under the shade trees in Oakdale Park.

Friday night many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, near Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 4:00 and go until dusk.

A “One Night With Elvis” concert is also planned for Friday night.

At high noon on Friday there will be a special sale in the park featuring KKOA hot rods, Kustoms, and hot rodding projects.

A classic Hollywood star will be a part of the car show again this year. Erik Estrada will meet and greet fans during the event. He is best known for his starring role in “CHiPs” which was on the air from 1977 – 1983. He later became known for his work in Spanish-language telenovelas, appearances in reality television shows, and infomercials. Estrada has also appeared in numerous other television shows and movies.

The 2023 Leadsled Spectacular will be held at Oakdale Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 28th – July 30th, beginning at 9:00 each day.

KKOA President Jerry Titus provided commentary on FM 104.9 KSAL Thursday night as hundreds of classic cars and custom rods rolled past during the Sundown Cruise on Santa Fe Avenue.