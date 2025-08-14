Hot Cars and Hot Wheels

An event in Salina this weekend will feature cool cars, large and small.

The “Hot Times, Fun in the City” car show is an annual event hosted by Immanuel Lutheran Church in Salina. This year’s show is this Sunday from 4pm – 7pm outside the church at 255 S 7th Street.

This free car show that includes various activities, such as Hot Wheels races for different age groups, a car show with multiple trophy categories, food by donation, and a cake walk.

Car show categories include:

People’s Choice Rat Rods

People’s Choice 1998 & Older Cars People’s Choice 1998 & Older Trucks People’s Choice 1999 & Newer Cars

People’s Choice 1999 & Newer Trucks

People’s Choice Special Interest (motorcycles, bikes, etc.) Pastors’ Choice trophies

Hot Wheel races age groups include:

7 & under

8-16

Proceeds from the “Hot Times, Fun in the City” car show will benefit Ashby House and Lutheran World Relief.