Hospitals Urge Congress to Prevent “Affordability Crisis”

Salina Regional Health Center’s President and CEO Joel Phelps joined other Kansas health care leaders in Wichita Wednesday to urge congress to extend enhanced premium tax credits that are critical to affordable health coverage for Kansans.

Salina Regional Health Center is among a group of Kansas hospitals and health systems who together have sent a joint letter to the state’s entire congressional delegation, urging them to take immediate action to extend the enhanced premium tax credits (EPTCs) set to expire at the end of the year.

According to hospital, the letter states that without a congressional solution, tens of thousands of Kansans will lose access to affordable health coverage.

The EPTCs currently help over 160,000 Kansans afford health insurance on the individual marketplace, providing peace of mind, access to care and financial stability. If allowed to expire, families across the state—especially in rural areas—could face impossible premium hikes or lose their coverage entirely.

According to data from the Kansas Hospital Association, allowing these credits to expire would result in:

A 77% average increase in out-of-pocket premiums for those currently receiving assistance;

A premium hike of over $2,500 per year for a Kansas family of four making $64,000 a year;

An increase of more than $18,000 annually for a 60-year-old couple making $82,800 a year.

Members of the group signing the letter include, in alphabetical order, Ascension Via Christi, Caldwell

Regional Medical Center, Greenwood County Hospital, Hillsboro Community Hospital, Kingman Healthcare

Center, NMC Health, Patterson Health Center, Salina Regional Health Center and Wesley Healthcare.

“As healthcare providers on the frontlines of patient care, we know firsthand the devastating impact that a

loss of affordable coverage would have on our communities,” said Kevin Strecker, CEO of Ascension Via

Christi. “This is a direct threat to the financial well-being of Kansas families and the stability of our

healthcare system, particularly our rural hospitals, which serve as a lifeline for their communities.”

Bill Voloch, President & CEO of Wesley Healthcare, added, “Extending the enhanced premium tax credits is

not just smart healthcare policy—it is essential for the stability of our healthcare system and the well-being

of millions of Americans. If these credits are allowed to expire, premiums could rise by an average of 77%,

forcing tens of thousands of Kansans to pay unaffordable insurance premiums or forego coverage

altogether. As a result, hospitals would see a steep rise in uncompensated care, placing added strain on an

already challenged healthcare system.”

“This program is essential to rural Kansans, with Saline County having one of the highest enrollments in the

ACA in the state,” said Joel Phelps, CEO of Salina Regional Health Center. “The extension of these credits

keeps our workforce strong and our patients healthy. Our employers are counting on it, and our families are

depending on it.”

“The reality is that for a rural hospital like ours, every dollar counts. A failure to extend the tax credits will

cause Kansans to lose their coverage, and they often won’t qualify for Medicaid,” said Preston Sayers, CEO

of Kingman Healthcare Center. “This will lead to a surge in uncompensated care and make it even more

difficult to keep our doors open and provide the care our communities depend on.”

“Allowing the premium tax cuts to expire will directly affect our ability as a rural healthcare provider to care

for the community where we live, work and serve,” said Vallerie Gleason, President & CEO of NMC Health. “I

urge our Kansas congressional delegation, who care deeply about rural Kansas and rural hospitals, to

support extensions of the premium tax cuts.”

A recent report estimates that if the tax credits are not extended, the uninsured rate in Kansas would

increase by 32%, making it the 8th highest state increase in the nation. As more Kansans lose coverage,

hospitals will face rising levels of uncompensated care, placing an even greater strain on a system already

stretched thin.

The letter urges Kansas’s congressional delegation to prioritize a solution to extend the EPTCs beyond

December 31, 2025. In the letter, the hospital leaders state, “Kansans—and the hospitals that care for

them—are counting on your leadership.”

The hospitals urge all Kansans to join their efforts by contacting their representatives in Washington D.C.

and asking them to vote to extend the credits.