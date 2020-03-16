Hospitals to Begin Screening Visitors

To help protect patients and staff from exposure during the coronavirus outbreak, Salina Regional Health Center will screen all visitors entering the hospital starting Tuesday. Visitors need to enter through the main entrance lobby doors off Santa Fe to be screened. For those coming to Veridian Behavioral Health, Wound Care Clinic or Outpatient Rehab you may enter through the North Entrance off South Street where you will be screened before entering. For those that are coming for Infusion Therapy, please continue to enter through the Infusion Therapy entrance as usual where you will also be screened. Persons requiring emergency treatment should continue to present to the Emergency Department entrance. All other entrances will be locked to the public.

Lindsborg Community Hospital and Cloud County Health Center are also implementing screenings at the main doors of their facilities.

Screening is different from testing for the virus. Hospital staff screeners will ask visitors a series of questions related to whether the visitor is experiencing any respiratory symptoms that include fever, cough or shortness of breath. They will also be asked questions related to previous travel and previous exposure to anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In addition, all three hospitals will be strictly enforcing visitor restrictions during this time. All patients will be limited to one visitor who is a non-sick immediate family member.