Hospital Women & Infants Services Receives Recognition

Salina Regional Health Center’s commitment to improving infant and maternal health has been recognized.

According to the hospital, the are part of the High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier program. The program is developed by the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates in Kansas.

“Breastfeeding provides numerous health benefits for both infants and mothers, and we’re honored to receive this recognition from the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund for our efforts to

support successful breastfeeding initiation and maintenance,” said Lori Faerber, Women and Infants Services director at SRHC. “As a facility committed to providing the very highest quality of care, we have found the High 5 practices and resources to not only improve health outcomes, but also increase patient satisfaction.”

High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier provides resources and a framework to help Kansas hospitals and birth facilities implement 10 evidence-based practices proven to support successful breastfeeding, while also reducing racial and ethnic health disparities.

To obtain High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier recognition, each facility is asked to complete a voluntary and self-reported evaluation and to follow all 10 of the evidence-based practices:

Facility will have a written maternity care and infant feeding policy that addresses all 10 High 5 for Mom & Baby practices supporting breastfeeding

Facility will maintain staff competency in lactation support

All pregnant women will receive information and instruction on breastfeeding

Assure immediate and sustained skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby after birth

All families will receive individualized infant feeding counseling

Give newborn infants no food or drink other than breastmilk unless medically indicated

Practice “rooming in” – allowing mothers and infants to remain together 24 hours a day

Families will be encouraged to feed their babies when the baby exhibits feeding cues, regardless of feeding methods

Give no pacifiers or artificial nipples to breastfeeding infants

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Provide mothers options for breastfeeding support in the community (such as a telephone number, walk-in clinic information, support groups, etc.) upon discharge

“Breastfeeding plays a crucial role in the overall health of babies and mothers,” said Katie Schoenhoff, program director at the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. “Following the 10 High 5

for Mom & Baby practices demonstrates Salina Regional Health Center’s commitment to infant and maternal health by helping moms successfully initiate and maintain breastfeeding.”

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 60% of mothers stopped breastfeeding sooner than they planned. Some factors that influence how long, or if a baby is breastfed, include: hospital practices, education and encouragement, policies or support in the workplace, and access to community support – which is why High 5 for Mom & Baby facilities are committed to helping women breastfeed successfully, through staff trained in breastfeeding best practices and policies to help mothers meet their breastfeeding goals.

Along with the recognition of being named a High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier facility, Salina Regional Health Center also receives ongoing education and training opportunities, support and

resources through a community of delivery centers, and scholarship opportunities to further staff education.