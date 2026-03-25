Hospital Student Volunteer Program Accepting Applications

The Salina Regional Health Center Student Volunteer Program is accepting applications for this summer.

The volunteer program targets students interested in healthcare careers, and most volunteers serve more than 30 hours during the summer. Some volunteers become employees or return later as healthcare professionals after completing academic studies. Participants gain experience by supporting staff in one of up to 25 hospital departments, focusing on service and education rather than direct clinical patient interaction.

According to the Hospital, student volunteers are selected from high school and college students who apply for summer volunteering. Materials are posted online mid- March through mid-April annually. Click here for 2026 materials.

Volunteer applicants must be in high school at the time of application and need to be able to contribute at least 30 service hours to Salina Regional during the summer months. Volunteers must meet GPA, health, orientation, and other hospital requirements. Students who meet hour and evaluation requirements are eligible to volunteer a second summer.

According to the Hospital, Approximately 10-15 students will be selected to serve in a variety of areas throughout the hospital and its affiliates in clinical and non –clinical areas. The link will be active until all positions are filled.

Current area high school and college students interested in volunteering at Salina Regional Health Center this summer may now apply online at www.srhc.com. The application is under About/Volunteers.

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Additional questions may be directed to [email protected]

Photo via Salina Regional Health Center