Hospital Recognized For Spine, Knee and Hip Replacement Care

Salina Regional Health Center has been recognized for its spine care, and its knee and hip replacement care.

According to the hospital, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) has recognized it as a Blue Distinction Center for Spine Surgery and for Knee and Hip Replacement.

These programs identify hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) that demonstrate expertise in patient safety and deliver better health outcomes. Quality assessments are based on objective measures developed from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association’s (BCBSA) partnership with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS).

Designated spine surgery and designated knee and hip replacement facilities deliver high quality care, with an average of:

28% fewer readmissions and 29% fewer complications within 90 days after spine surgery

21% fewer readmissions and 21% fewer complications within 90 days of knee and hip replacement surgery

Designated BDC+ facilities also achieve cost savings of 23% for spine surgery compared to all other facilities for this specialty care area.

Patients treated at designated facilities benefit from the expertise and advanced practices that lead to improved recovery times and reduced complications making a positive difference in their overall health journey.

“We’re proud to be recognized as a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery and knee and hip replacements, along with the maternity care distinction we’ve held for many years,” said Joel Phelps, President/CEO at Salina Regional Health Center. “What this means for our community is simple: you can count on us to provide top-quality care right here at home. Whether you’re having a baby or facing spine or joint surgery, you can trust that you’re in expert hands.”

These Blue Distinction Center programs help consumers find both quality and value for their specialty care needs, while also encouraging health care professionals to improve the overall delivery of care nationwide.